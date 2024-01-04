Fairfax, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Fairfax, Virginia has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Lakes High School at Chantilly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- Conference: District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westfield High School at Oakton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Vienna, VA
- Conference: District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfax High School at James W Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Vienna, VA
- Conference: District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.