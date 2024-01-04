Thursday's game between the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-5, 0-0 CAA) and Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-1 CAA) at Bob Carpenter Center has a projected final score of 83-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Delaware, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The matchup has no set line.

Hampton vs. Delaware Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Newark, Delaware

Newark, Delaware Venue: Bob Carpenter Center

Hampton vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 83, Hampton 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Hampton vs. Delaware

Computer Predicted Spread: Delaware (-16.4)

Delaware (-16.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Delaware has put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Hampton is 4-6-0. The Fightin' Blue Hens have hit the over in three games, while Pirates games have gone over four times. Over the last 10 games, Delaware is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall while Hampton has gone 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

Hampton Performance Insights

The Pirates outscore opponents by 2.1 points per game (posting 79.2 points per game, 83rd in college basketball, and allowing 77.1 per outing, 309th in college basketball) and have a +28 scoring differential.

Hampton wins the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. It records 39.1 rebounds per game, 81st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.2.

Hampton hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (197th in college basketball) at a 31.6% rate (268th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make, shooting 30.6% from deep.

Hampton has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 14.0 (326th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (133rd in college basketball).

