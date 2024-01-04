The Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-1 CAA) will aim to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-5, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Bob Carpenter Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Hampton vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware TV: FloHoops

Hampton Stats Insights

The Pirates are shooting 45.3% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 43.6% the Fightin' Blue Hens' opponents have shot this season.

Hampton has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.6% from the field.

The Pirates are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 295th.

The Pirates score an average of 79.2 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 71.4 the Fightin' Blue Hens give up.

Hampton is 4-2 when it scores more than 71.4 points.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison

At home, Hampton averages 95.4 points per game. On the road, it scores 69.4.

At home the Pirates are giving up 66.6 points per game, 16 fewer points than they are on the road (82.6).

Beyond the arc, Hampton drains fewer treys on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (7.6), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (25.4%) than at home (35.8%) too.

