The Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-1 CAA) aim to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-5, 0-0 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Bob Carpenter Center. The game airs on FloHoops.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Delaware vs. Hampton matchup.
Hampton vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Hampton vs. Delaware Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Delaware Moneyline
|Hampton Moneyline
Hampton vs. Delaware Betting Trends
- Hampton has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Pirates have not covered the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Delaware is 8-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.
