The No. 19 James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) hope to build on a seven-game road winning run when visiting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

James Madison vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

James Madison Stats Insights

  • This season, the Dukes have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have made.
  • In games James Madison shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 10-0 overall.
  • The Dukes are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 316th.
  • The 91.8 points per game the Dukes put up are 20.3 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (71.5).
  • James Madison has a 13-0 record when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

James Madison Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively James Madison has fared better when playing at home this year, posting 93.8 points per game, compared to 90.6 per game away from home.
  • Defensively the Dukes have played better at home this year, giving up 66.2 points per game, compared to 79.8 in road games.
  • James Madison is making 9.0 treys per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 2.0 fewer threes and 0.7% points worse than it is averaging away from home (11.0, 36.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Madison Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Coppin State W 87-48 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/22/2023 @ Morgan State W 89-75 Talmadge L. Hill Field House
12/30/2023 Texas State W 82-65 Atlantic Union Bank Center
1/4/2024 @ Louisiana - Cajundome
1/6/2024 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum
1/11/2024 South Alabama - Atlantic Union Bank Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.