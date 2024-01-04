How to Watch James Madison vs. Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 19 James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) hope to build on a seven-game road winning run when visiting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
James Madison vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Old Dominion vs Troy (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Appalachian State vs South Alabama (8:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Georgia State vs Southern Miss (8:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Georgia Southern vs Arkansas State (8:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Coastal Carolina vs Texas State (8:00 PM ET | January 4)
James Madison Stats Insights
- This season, the Dukes have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have made.
- In games James Madison shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 10-0 overall.
- The Dukes are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 316th.
- The 91.8 points per game the Dukes put up are 20.3 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (71.5).
- James Madison has a 13-0 record when scoring more than 71.5 points.
James Madison Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively James Madison has fared better when playing at home this year, posting 93.8 points per game, compared to 90.6 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Dukes have played better at home this year, giving up 66.2 points per game, compared to 79.8 in road games.
- James Madison is making 9.0 treys per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 2.0 fewer threes and 0.7% points worse than it is averaging away from home (11.0, 36.7%).
James Madison Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Coppin State
|W 87-48
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Morgan State
|W 89-75
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/30/2023
|Texas State
|W 82-65
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Louisiana
|-
|Cajundome
|1/6/2024
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|South Alabama
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
