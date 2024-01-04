The No. 19 James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) hope to build on a seven-game road winning run when visiting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

James Madison vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

James Madison Stats Insights

This season, the Dukes have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have made.

In games James Madison shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 10-0 overall.

The Dukes are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 316th.

The 91.8 points per game the Dukes put up are 20.3 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (71.5).

James Madison has a 13-0 record when scoring more than 71.5 points.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison

Offensively James Madison has fared better when playing at home this year, posting 93.8 points per game, compared to 90.6 per game away from home.

Defensively the Dukes have played better at home this year, giving up 66.2 points per game, compared to 79.8 in road games.

James Madison is making 9.0 treys per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 2.0 fewer threes and 0.7% points worse than it is averaging away from home (11.0, 36.7%).

James Madison Upcoming Schedule