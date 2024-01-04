Thursday's game at Atlantic Union Bank Center has the James Madison Dukes (9-4) squaring off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-4) at 7:00 PM ET on January 4. Our computer prediction projects a 72-63 victory for JMU, who are favored by our model.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Dukes earned an 85-79 win against UL Monroe.

JMU vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

JMU vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 72, Arkansas State 63

Other Sun Belt Predictions

JMU Schedule Analysis

On November 19 versus the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 73) in our computer rankings, the Dukes secured their best win of the season, a 78-65 victory at home.

JMU has two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Dukes are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 37th-most wins.

JMU 2023-24 Best Wins

78-65 at home over VCU (No. 73) on November 19

65-62 over Montana State (No. 122) on November 24

78-71 on the road over Maine (No. 134) on December 17

85-79 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 138) on December 30

55-53 at home over Wake Forest (No. 149) on December 3

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 12.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 34.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (24-for-93)

12.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 34.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (24-for-93) Jamia Hazell: 11.7 PTS, 42 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

11.7 PTS, 42 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Kseniia Kozlova: 11.8 PTS, 61.1 FG%

11.8 PTS, 61.1 FG% Steph Ouderkirk: 4.8 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)

4.8 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43) Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)

JMU Performance Insights

The Dukes average 71.6 points per game (107th in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per contest (160th in college basketball). They have a +110 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Dukes are averaging 74.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 70.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, JMU is allowing 17.3 fewer points per game (52.5) than in away games (69.8).

