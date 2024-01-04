The Arkansas State Red Wolves' (7-4) Sun Belt schedule includes Thursday's game against the James Madison Dukes (9-4) at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

JMU vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison

The Red Wolves' 71.7 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 63.2 the Dukes allow to opponents.

Arkansas State has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 63.2 points.

JMU has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.7 points.

The Dukes record 10.1 more points per game (71.6) than the Red Wolves give up (61.5).

JMU is 8-1 when scoring more than 61.5 points.

When Arkansas State gives up fewer than 71.6 points, it is 5-3.

This season the Dukes are shooting 42% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Red Wolves give up.

The Red Wolves' 40.8 shooting percentage from the field is 5.4 higher than the Dukes have conceded.

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 12.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 34.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (24-for-93)

12.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 34.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (24-for-93) Jamia Hazell: 11.7 PTS, 42 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

11.7 PTS, 42 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Kseniia Kozlova: 11.8 PTS, 61.1 FG%

11.8 PTS, 61.1 FG% Steph Ouderkirk: 4.8 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)

4.8 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43) Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)

