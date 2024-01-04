How to Watch the JMU vs. Arkansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Arkansas State Red Wolves' (7-4) Sun Belt schedule includes Thursday's game against the James Madison Dukes (9-4) at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.
JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
JMU vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Red Wolves' 71.7 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 63.2 the Dukes allow to opponents.
- Arkansas State has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 63.2 points.
- JMU has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.7 points.
- The Dukes record 10.1 more points per game (71.6) than the Red Wolves give up (61.5).
- JMU is 8-1 when scoring more than 61.5 points.
- When Arkansas State gives up fewer than 71.6 points, it is 5-3.
- This season the Dukes are shooting 42% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Red Wolves give up.
- The Red Wolves' 40.8 shooting percentage from the field is 5.4 higher than the Dukes have conceded.
JMU Leaders
- Peyton McDaniel: 12.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 34.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (24-for-93)
- Jamia Hazell: 11.7 PTS, 42 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Kseniia Kozlova: 11.8 PTS, 61.1 FG%
- Steph Ouderkirk: 4.8 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)
- Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)
JMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Maine
|W 78-71
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 78-55
|Xfinity Center
|12/30/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|W 85-79
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|Arkansas State
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/6/2024
|Louisiana
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
