If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Loudoun, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Loudoun, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Unity Reed High School at Park View High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 4

6:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Sterling, VA

Sterling, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Loudoun County High School at Lightridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Aldie, VA

Aldie, VA Conference: Dulles

Dulles How to Stream: Watch Here

Briar Woods High School at Woodgrove High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 4

7:15 PM ET on January 4 Location: Purcellville, VA

Purcellville, VA Conference: Potomac

Potomac How to Stream: Watch Here

Loudoun Valley High School at Stone Bridge High School