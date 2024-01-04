Thursday's contest between the Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Trojan Arena has a projected final score of 78-73 based on our computer prediction, with Troy taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 4.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Old Dominion vs. Troy Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Troy, Alabama Venue: Trojan Arena

Old Dominion vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 78, Old Dominion 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Old Dominion vs. Troy

Computer Predicted Spread: Troy (-5.0)

Troy (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 150.1

Troy has a 7-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Old Dominion, who is 3-8-0 ATS. A total of seven out of the Trojans' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Monarchs' games have gone over. Troy has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over the last 10 games. Old Dominion has gone 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 games.

Old Dominion Performance Insights

The Monarchs are being outscored by 6.0 points per game, with a -78 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.3 points per game (283rd in college basketball), and give up 76.3 per contest (297th in college basketball).

Old Dominion loses the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. It collects 34.5 rebounds per game, 270th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 37.4.

Old Dominion hits 5.9 three-pointers per game (307th in college basketball), 3.0 fewer than its opponents.

Old Dominion forces 12.0 turnovers per game (186th in college basketball) while committing 11.0 (113th in college basketball).

