How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Troy on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) will host the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Old Dominion vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Old Dominion Stats Insights
- The Monarchs are shooting 43.3% from the field, 1% higher than the 42.3% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
- Old Dominion has compiled a 2-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.3% from the field.
- The Monarchs are the 269th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 13th.
- The Monarchs' 70.3 points per game are just 0.4 fewer points than the 70.7 the Trojans give up.
- Old Dominion has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 70.7 points.
Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Old Dominion is scoring 7.7 fewer points per game at home (65.3) than away (73).
- The Monarchs concede 67.8 points per game at home, and 81 away.
- Old Dominion knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (4.7 per game) than away (8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (27.5%) than away (37.2%).
Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Temple
|W 78-63
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|UMass
|L 87-65
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|South Alabama
|L 61-59
|Chartway Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
