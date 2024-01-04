The Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) will host the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Old Dominion vs. Troy Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs are shooting 43.3% from the field, 1% higher than the 42.3% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

Old Dominion has compiled a 2-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.3% from the field.

The Monarchs are the 269th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 13th.

The Monarchs' 70.3 points per game are just 0.4 fewer points than the 70.7 the Trojans give up.

Old Dominion has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 70.7 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Old Dominion is scoring 7.7 fewer points per game at home (65.3) than away (73).

The Monarchs concede 67.8 points per game at home, and 81 away.

Old Dominion knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (4.7 per game) than away (8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (27.5%) than away (37.2%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule