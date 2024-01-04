The Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) will host the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Old Dominion vs. Troy Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Old Dominion Stats Insights

  • The Monarchs are shooting 43.3% from the field, 1% higher than the 42.3% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
  • Old Dominion has compiled a 2-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.3% from the field.
  • The Monarchs are the 269th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 13th.
  • The Monarchs' 70.3 points per game are just 0.4 fewer points than the 70.7 the Trojans give up.
  • Old Dominion has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 70.7 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Old Dominion is scoring 7.7 fewer points per game at home (65.3) than away (73).
  • The Monarchs concede 67.8 points per game at home, and 81 away.
  • Old Dominion knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (4.7 per game) than away (8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (27.5%) than away (37.2%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Temple W 78-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 UMass L 87-65 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 South Alabama L 61-59 Chartway Arena
1/4/2024 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
1/6/2024 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
1/11/2024 @ Georgia State - Georgia State Convocation Center

