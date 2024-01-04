The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) will visit the Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) after losing five consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Troy vs. Old Dominion matchup.

Old Dominion vs. Troy Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Old Dominion vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Old Dominion vs. Troy Betting Trends

Old Dominion is 3-9-0 ATS this season.

The Monarchs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Troy is 7-2-1 ATS this season.

The Trojans and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 10 times this season.

