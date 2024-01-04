Thursday's Sun Belt slate includes the Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) facing the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Troy Game Information

Old Dominion Players to Watch

  • Vasean Allette: 15.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Chaunce Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Tyrone Williams: 12.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • R.J. Blakney: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bryce Baker: 6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Troy Players to Watch

  • Christyon Eugene: 16.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tayton Conerway: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Aamer Muhammad: 10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Myles Rigsby: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Thomas Dowd: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Old Dominion vs. Troy Stat Comparison

Troy Rank Troy AVG Old Dominion AVG Old Dominion Rank
36th 83.3 Points Scored 71.2 270th
192nd 71.2 Points Allowed 78.1 324th
33rd 41.2 Rebounds 33.7 296th
17th 12.5 Off. Rebounds 9.2 180th
45th 9.4 3pt Made 6.6 262nd
74th 15.7 Assists 10.5 336th
318th 13.8 Turnovers 10.9 105th

