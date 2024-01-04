Prince William, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Prince William, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Prince William, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patriot High School at Battlefield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Haymarket, VA
- Conference: Cedar Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
