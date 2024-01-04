Salem, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Salem, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Salem, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenvar High School at Christiansburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Christiansburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
