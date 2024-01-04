Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-8) face the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-2) in a clash of ACC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Elizabeth Kitley: 20.8 PTS, 11.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Georgia Amoore: 16.5 PTS, 3 REB, 7.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Matilda Ekh: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Olivia Summiel: 4.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0 STL, 0.5 BLK
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Elise Williams: 9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kaia Harrison: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Malaya Cowles: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alexandria Scruggs: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alyssa Andrews: 3.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
