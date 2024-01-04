The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4) welcome in the Virginia Cavaliers (8-4) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network X

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Cavaliers score 14.6 more points per game (76.9) than the Yellow Jackets give up (62.3).

When it scores more than 62.3 points, Virginia is 8-3.

Georgia Tech's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 76.9 points.

The Yellow Jackets average 74.1 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 64.4 the Cavaliers give up.

Georgia Tech is 8-2 when scoring more than 64.4 points.

When Virginia allows fewer than 74.1 points, it is 7-2.

The Yellow Jackets shoot 44.5% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cavaliers concede defensively.

Virginia Leaders

Kymora Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 39.5 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (19-for-71)

12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 39.5 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (19-for-71) Camryn Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 BLK, 44.8 FG%

14.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 BLK, 44.8 FG% Jillian Brown: 6.7 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)

6.7 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23) Alexia Smith: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) London Clarkson: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.0 FG%

