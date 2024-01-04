Thursday's game at Kaplan Arena has the William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) squaring off against the Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a close 78-76 win for William & Mary, so expect a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

William & Mary vs. Elon Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Williamsburg, Virginia

Williamsburg, Virginia Venue: Kaplan Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

William & Mary vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 78, Elon 76

Spread & Total Prediction for William & Mary vs. Elon

Computer Predicted Spread: William & Mary (-2.3)

William & Mary (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

William & Mary has a 4-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Elon, who is 4-6-0 ATS. The Tribe have an 8-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Phoenix have a record of 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. William & Mary is 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its past 10 games, while Elon has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

William & Mary Performance Insights

The Tribe have a +34 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.6 points per game. They're putting up 76.6 points per game to rank 147th in college basketball and are allowing 74.0 per outing to rank 259th in college basketball.

William & Mary records 35.8 rebounds per game (219th in college basketball) while allowing 34.0 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

William & Mary makes 1.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.5 (36th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2.

The Tribe score 100.4 points per 100 possessions (73rd in college basketball), while allowing 96.9 points per 100 possessions (322nd in college basketball).

William & Mary has lost the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 10.7 (86th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.5 (346th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.