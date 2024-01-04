The Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) travel to face the William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

William & Mary vs. Elon Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

William & Mary Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tribe have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Phoenix's opponents have hit.
  • William & Mary has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Tribe are the 219th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix rank 214th.
  • The Tribe record 76.6 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 76.8 the Phoenix allow.
  • When William & Mary puts up more than 76.8 points, it is 4-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

  • William & Mary averages 87.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 69.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 18.4 points per contest.
  • The Tribe cede 59 points per game at home this year, compared to 84.5 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, William & Mary is averaging 1.5 more treys per game (10.8) than in road games (9.3). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to away from home (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg W 99-50 Kaplan Arena
12/21/2023 @ Pepperdine L 71-59 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Navy L 77-65 Navy Alumni Hall
1/4/2024 Elon - Kaplan Arena
1/6/2024 Drexel - Kaplan Arena
1/11/2024 @ Hampton - Hampton Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.