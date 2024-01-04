The Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) travel to face the William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

William & Mary vs. Elon Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia TV: FloHoops

William & Mary Stats Insights

This season, the Tribe have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Phoenix's opponents have hit.

William & Mary has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Tribe are the 219th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix rank 214th.

The Tribe record 76.6 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 76.8 the Phoenix allow.

When William & Mary puts up more than 76.8 points, it is 4-2.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

William & Mary averages 87.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 69.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 18.4 points per contest.

The Tribe cede 59 points per game at home this year, compared to 84.5 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, William & Mary is averaging 1.5 more treys per game (10.8) than in road games (9.3). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to away from home (33.1%).

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule