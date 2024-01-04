How to Watch William & Mary vs. Elon on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) travel to face the William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
William & Mary vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
William & Mary Stats Insights
- This season, the Tribe have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Phoenix's opponents have hit.
- William & Mary has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Tribe are the 219th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix rank 214th.
- The Tribe record 76.6 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 76.8 the Phoenix allow.
- When William & Mary puts up more than 76.8 points, it is 4-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
William & Mary Home & Away Comparison
- William & Mary averages 87.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 69.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 18.4 points per contest.
- The Tribe cede 59 points per game at home this year, compared to 84.5 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, William & Mary is averaging 1.5 more treys per game (10.8) than in road games (9.3). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to away from home (33.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
William & Mary Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|W 99-50
|Kaplan Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|L 71-59
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Navy
|L 77-65
|Navy Alumni Hall
|1/4/2024
|Elon
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|1/6/2024
|Drexel
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Hampton
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.