The Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) will hope to end a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Kaplan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the William & Mary vs. Elon matchup in this article.

William & Mary vs. Elon Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

William & Mary vs. Elon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total William & Mary Moneyline Elon Moneyline

William & Mary vs. Elon Betting Trends

William & Mary has compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of eight out of the Tribe's 11 games this season have hit the over.

Elon has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Phoenix's 11 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.