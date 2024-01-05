The Washington Capitals, Alexander Ovechkin included, will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Ovechkin available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Ovechkin has a plus-minus rating of -10, while averaging 19:36 on the ice per game.

Ovechkin has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 36 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 18 of 36 games this year, Ovechkin has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Ovechkin has an assist in 13 of 36 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Ovechkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Ovechkin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 116 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 36 Games 3 24 Points 1 8 Goals 1 16 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.