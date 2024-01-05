Alexandria, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Alexandria, Virginia today, we've got the information.
Alexandria, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Vernon High School at Edison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayfield Secondary School at Falls Church High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School at Justice High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
