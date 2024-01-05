Should you bet on Anthony Mantha to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Mantha stats and insights

In nine of 32 games this season, Mantha has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Hurricanes this season in one game (zero shots).

Mantha has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Mantha averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 116 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Mantha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Devils 1 0 1 15:43 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 14:37 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:32 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:22 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 2 2 0 14:49 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 9:30 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 3-1

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

