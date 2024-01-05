Augusta, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Augusta, Virginia has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Augusta, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buffalo Gap High School at Stuarts Draft High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Stuarts Draft, VA
- Conference: Shenandoah
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waynesboro High School at Wilson Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fishersville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverheads High School at Fort Defiance High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fort Defiance, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
