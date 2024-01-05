Should you wager on Beck Malenstyn to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Malenstyn stats and insights

  • Malenstyn has scored in four of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Malenstyn has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 9.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 116 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Malenstyn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/3/2024 Devils 0 0 0 14:41 Home L 6-3
1/2/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 18:54 Away W 4-3
12/30/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:23 Home L 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:16 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:05 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:37 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:41 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:52 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.