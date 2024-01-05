High school basketball action in Campbell, Virginia is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Campbell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dan River High School at Altavista High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Altavista, VA

Altavista, VA Conference: Dogwood

Dogwood How to Stream: Watch Here

William Campbell High School at Chatham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Chatham, VA

Chatham, VA Conference: Dogwood

Dogwood How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Rustburg High School