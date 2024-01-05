Campbell, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Campbell, Virginia is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Campbell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dan River High School at Altavista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Altavista, VA
- Conference: Dogwood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Campbell High School at Chatham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Chatham, VA
- Conference: Dogwood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Rustburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Rustburg, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
