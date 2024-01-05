Having won four straight, the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Washington Capitals on Friday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch on ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT to see the Hurricanes play the Capitals.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/17/2023 Hurricanes Capitals 2-1 (F/SO) WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 104 total goals (2.9 per game), eighth in the league.

With 85 goals (2.4 per game), the Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Capitals have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 20 goals during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 36 8 16 24 21 13 0% Dylan Strome 36 13 9 22 14 18 51.6% John Carlson 36 2 18 20 48 23 - Tom Wilson 36 11 8 19 27 27 29.6% Aliaksei Protas 35 3 15 18 17 19 33.3%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 15th in goals against, allowing 116 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.

The Hurricanes' 129 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 38 goals during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players