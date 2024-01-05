Friday's NHL matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes (21-13-4) and the Washington Capitals (18-12-6) at Capital One Arena sees the Hurricanes as big road favorites (-175 moneyline odds to win) against the Capitals (+145). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Washington's games this season have had over 6 goals 15 of 36 times.

In the 34 times this season the Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 20-14 in those games.

The Capitals have been listed as the underdog 24 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter, Carolina has put together a 10-6 record (winning 62.5% of its games).

Washington has won six of its 11 games when it is the underdog by +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 4-6 6-4-0 6.2 3.8 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 3.8 2.5 15 39.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 3-7 4-6-0 6 2 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2 3 7 26.9% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

