When the Carolina Hurricanes play the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Friday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Seth Jarvis and Dylan Strome should be two of the best players to watch.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Alexander Ovechkin has totaled eight goals (0.2 per game) and collected 16 assists (0.4 per game), taking 3.7 shots per game and shooting 6%. This places him among the leaders for Washington with 24 total points (0.7 per game).

With 22 total points (0.6 per game), including 13 goals and nine assists through 36 games, Strome is key for Washington's attack.

This season, Washington's John Carlson has 20 points, courtesy of two goals (12th on team) and 18 assists (first).

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a .928 save percentage (fourth-best in the league), with 414 total saves, while allowing 32 goals (2.3 goals against average). He has put up a 7-3-3 record between the posts for Washington this season.

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Sebastian Aho has been vital to Carolina this season, collecting 43 points in 35 games.

Jarvis has chipped in with 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists).

Martin Necas has posted nine goals and 17 assists for Carolina.

In six games, Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has conceded 15 goals (2.87 goals against average) and has racked up 127 saves.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 2.36 30th 14th 3.05 Goals Allowed 2.89 11th 4th 33.3 Shots 27.8 29th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 30.9 20th 5th 27.27% Power Play % 13.73% 27th 9th 83.06% Penalty Kill % 81.08% 12th

