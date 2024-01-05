Capitals vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (21-13-4, on a four-game winning streak) hit the road against the Washington Capitals (18-12-6) at Capital One Arena. The game on Friday, January 5 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-175)
|Capitals (+145)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have won nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Washington has a record of 6-5, a 54.5% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +145 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Capitals have a 40.8% chance to win.
- Washington has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 15 of 36 games this season.
Capitals vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|129 (6th)
|Goals
|85 (31st)
|116 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|104 (8th)
|36 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (30th)
|21 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|21 (10th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- The Capitals went 4-4-2 in its last 10 contests, including a 3-7-0 ledger against the spread during that span.
- Four of Washington's past 10 games have hit the over.
- The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, Capitals' game goal totals average 6.4 goals, 0.6 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense (85 total goals, 2.4 per game).
- The Capitals have conceded 2.9 goals per game, 104 total, the eighth-fewest among league teams.
- Their -19 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.