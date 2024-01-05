The Carolina Hurricanes (21-13-4, on a four-game winning streak) hit the road against the Washington Capitals (18-12-6) at Capital One Arena. The game on Friday, January 5 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-175) Capitals (+145) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Washington has a record of 6-5, a 54.5% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +145 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Capitals have a 40.8% chance to win.

Washington has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 15 of 36 games this season.

Capitals vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 129 (6th) Goals 85 (31st) 116 (15th) Goals Allowed 104 (8th) 36 (2nd) Power Play Goals 14 (30th) 21 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (10th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals went 4-4-2 in its last 10 contests, including a 3-7-0 ledger against the spread during that span.

Four of Washington's past 10 games have hit the over.

The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, Capitals' game goal totals average 6.4 goals, 0.6 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense (85 total goals, 2.4 per game).

The Capitals have conceded 2.9 goals per game, 104 total, the eighth-fewest among league teams.

Their -19 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.