Player props are available for Sebastian Aho and Alexander Ovechkin, among others, when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Ovechkin's eight goals and 16 assists in 36 games for Washington add up to 24 total points on the season.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Jan. 3 0 2 2 3 at Penguins Jan. 2 1 0 1 4 vs. Predators Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Dylan Strome has helped lead the offense for Washington this season with 13 goals and nine assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Jan. 3 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Jan. 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Predators Dec. 30 0 1 1 1 at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 0

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

John Carlson has posted two goals on the season, adding 18 assists.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Jan. 3 1 0 1 4 at Penguins Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Predators Dec. 30 0 0 0 3 at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

One of Carolina's most productive offensive players this season is Aho, who has 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists) and plays an average of 17:54 per game.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Jan. 2 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 30 1 2 3 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 28 0 4 4 2 at Predators Dec. 27 1 3 4 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 23 1 0 1 1

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) to the team.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Jan. 2 0 0 0 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 28 0 0 0 5 at Predators Dec. 27 1 1 2 1 vs. Islanders Dec. 23 0 1 1 3

