Chesapeake, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Chesapeake, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Chesapeake, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Deep Creek High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickory High School at Great Bridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grassfield High School at Indian River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manor High School at Oscar Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
