When the Washington Capitals face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Connor McMichael find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

McMichael stats and insights

McMichael has scored in seven of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

McMichael has scored one goal on the power play.

McMichael's shooting percentage is 12.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 116 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

McMichael recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Devils 1 1 0 12:49 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 2-1 SO 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:34 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 20:02 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:42 Away W 4-2

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

