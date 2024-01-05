Daniel Gafford plus his Washington Wizards teammates take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 140-101 loss to the Cavaliers (his most recent action) Gafford produced 12 points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Gafford's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.9 12.5 Rebounds 7.5 7.6 8.4 Assists -- 1.6 1.4 PRA -- 20.1 22.3 PR -- 18.5 20.9



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Gafford is responsible for attempting 6.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.5 per game.

Gafford's Wizards average 105.4 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers give up 112.1 points per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

The Cavaliers give up 42.6 rebounds per contest, ranking eighth in the league.

The Cavaliers give up 24.7 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 20 12 5 1 0 1 0

