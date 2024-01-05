The Washington Wizards, with Deni Avdija, hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his last time out, a 140-101 loss to the Cavaliers, Avdija tallied seven points, six rebounds and four assists.

With prop bets available for Avdija, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 10.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 7.0 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.5 PRA -- 21.2 20.6 PR -- 17.4 17.1 3PM 1.5 0.9 0.8



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Avdija is responsible for taking 9.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.0 per game.

He's connected on 0.9 threes per game, or 7.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.4. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the ninth-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 112.1 points per contest.

The Cavaliers give up 42.6 rebounds per game, ranking eighth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers are ranked third in the league, giving up 24.7 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have allowed 12.1 makes per game, 10th in the league.

Deni Avdija vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 21 7 6 4 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.