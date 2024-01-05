Should you wager on Dylan Strome to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

In 10 of 36 games this season, Strome has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has taken four shots in one game versus the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.

Strome has picked up four goals and three assists on the power play.

Strome's shooting percentage is 17.1%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 116 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Devils 0 0 0 14:25 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 11:30 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:41 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:00 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:37 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:17 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:32 Away L 3-1

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.