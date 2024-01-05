The Washington Capitals, with Dylan Strome, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Prop bets for Strome in that upcoming Capitals-Hurricanes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Dylan Strome vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Strome has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 17:41 on the ice per game.

In Strome's 36 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Strome has a point in 17 of 36 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Strome has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 36 games played.

Strome's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 31.2% chance of Strome having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 116 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 36 Games 4 22 Points 2 13 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

