Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Washington Capitals will play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Capital One Arena. Considering a bet on Kuznetsov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Kuznetsov has a plus-minus rating of -9, while averaging 17:28 on the ice per game.

In five of 32 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kuznetsov has a point in 10 games this season (out of 32), including multiple points three times.

Kuznetsov has an assist in six of 32 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kuznetsov's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Kuznetsov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 116 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 32 Games 4 13 Points 1 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

