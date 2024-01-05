Fairfax, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Fairfax, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McLean High School at Yorktown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Arlington, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Herndon High School at Marshall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W. T. Woodson High School at Lake Braddock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Burke, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South County High School at West Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Springfield, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewis High School at Annandale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Annandale, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
