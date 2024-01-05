Fluvanna, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Fluvanna, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Fluvanna, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orange County High School at Fluvanna County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Palmyra, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
