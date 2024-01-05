Friday's game that pits the Drexel Dragons (5-6) against the Hampton Pirates (0-10) at Daskalakis Athletic Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-48 in favor of Drexel, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 5.

The Pirates are coming off of a 69-58 loss to Saint Peter's in their most recent game on Thursday.

Hampton vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hampton vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 65, Hampton 48

Hampton Schedule Analysis

The Pirates haven't defeated a single Division 1 team this season.

Hampton has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Hampton Leaders

Camryn Hill: 13.1 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

13.1 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Cheyenne Talbot: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.4 FG% Aisha Dabo: 7.0 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

7.0 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Le'Asia Foreman: 3.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.6 FG%

3.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.6 FG% Casey Miller: 3.9 PTS, 42.4 FG%

Hampton Performance Insights

The Pirates put up 47.9 points per game (357th in college basketball) while giving up 66.7 per outing (241st in college basketball). They have a -188 scoring differential and have been outscored by 18.8 points per game.

