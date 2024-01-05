Friday's CAA schedule includes the Drexel Dragons (4-6) playing the Hampton Pirates (0-10) at 6:00 PM ET.

Hampton vs. Drexel Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Hampton Players to Watch

Camryn Hill: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Cheyenne Talbot: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Aisha Dabo: 7.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Le'Asia Foreman: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Casey Miller: 3.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Drexel Players to Watch

Brooke Mullin: 12.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Chloe Hodges: 7.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Grace O'Neill: 5.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Amaris Baker: 8.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Momo LaClair: 4.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

