James City, Virginia has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

James City, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Poquoson High School at Bruton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lafayette High School at Tabb High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Yorktown, VA

Yorktown, VA Conference: Bay Rivers

Bay Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Walsingham Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Smithfield High School at Jamestown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg, VA Conference: Bay Rivers

Bay Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

New Kent High School at Warhill High School