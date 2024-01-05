James City, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
James City, Virginia has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
James City, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Poquoson High School at Bruton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lafayette High School at Tabb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Walsingham Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smithfield High School at Jamestown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Kent High School at Warhill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
