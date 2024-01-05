Will John Carlson Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on January 5?
In the upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on John Carlson to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will John Carlson score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Carlson stats and insights
- Carlson has scored in two of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus seven assists.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 2.5% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 116 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Carlson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2024
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|23:42
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|26:11
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|27:46
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|28:06
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:54
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|24:55
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|0
|3
|26:10
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|24:11
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|29:29
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:39
|Away
|L 3-1
Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
