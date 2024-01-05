The Washington Capitals, John Carlson included, will play the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Carlson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

John Carlson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

Carlson has averaged 25:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Carlson has a goal in two of 36 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In 15 of 36 games this season, Carlson has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Carlson has an assist in 13 of 36 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Carlson's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Carlson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Carlson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 116 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 36 Games 2 20 Points 0 2 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

