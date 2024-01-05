The Washington Wizards, Jordan Poole included, square off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 140-101 loss to the Cavaliers (his most recent game) Poole put up eight points.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.9 18.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 2.5 Assists 3.5 3.7 4.3 PRA -- 23.1 24.8 PR -- 19.4 20.5 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.7



Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 15.7% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 16.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Poole's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.4 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are ninth in the NBA, conceding 112.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Cavaliers are ranked eighth in the NBA, allowing 42.6 rebounds per contest.

The Cavaliers concede 24.7 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

Allowing 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Cavaliers are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jordan Poole vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 23 8 3 2 2 0 0

