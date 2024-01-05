Kyle Kuzma and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be hitting the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kuzma, in his last appearance, had 16 points in a 140-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Kuzma's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.8 22.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.1 6.3 Assists 3.5 4.3 3.9 PRA -- 33.2 32.7 PR -- 28.9 28.8 3PM 2.5 2.5 3.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Kuzma's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Kuzma has taken 19.0 shots per game this season and made 8.9 per game, which account for 20.9% and 20.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 7.0 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.4. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.1 points per game, the Cavaliers are the ninth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Cavaliers have given up 42.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them eighth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 24.7 per game.

Giving up 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 23 16 2 3 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.