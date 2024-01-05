The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) and Jordan Poole's Washington Wizards (6-27) clash with at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, January 5, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and MNMT2

BSOH and MNMT2 Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kyle Kuzma vs. Donovan Mitchell Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kyle Kuzma Donovan Mitchell Total Fantasy Pts 1178.5 1127.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.7 45.1 Fantasy Rank 13 38

Buy Mitchell and Kuzma gear on Fanatics!

Kyle Kuzma vs. Donovan Mitchell Insights

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kyle Kuzma's averages for the season are 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

The Wizards have a -342 scoring differential, falling short by 10.4 points per game. They're putting up 116.2 points per game, 11th in the league, and are allowing 126.6 per contest to rank 30th in the NBA.

Washington loses the rebound battle by an average of 10.6 boards. It records 39.4 rebounds per game (30th in league) compared to its opponents' 50.

The Wizards knock down 12.5 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.3. They shoot 35.4% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37.8%.

Washington forces 13.5 turnovers per game (11th in league) while committing 13.2 (19th in NBA).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell's numbers for the season are 27.7 points, 5.6 assists and 5.6 boards per game.

The Cavaliers have a +36 scoring differential, putting up 113.1 points per game (21st in the league) and allowing 112.1 (ninth in the NBA).

Cleveland is ninth in the league at 44.6 rebounds per game. That's two more than the 42.6 its opponents average.

The Cavaliers hit 12.6 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 35% rate (25th in the NBA), compared to the 12.1 their opponents make while shooting 36% from beyond the arc.

Cleveland and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Cavs commit 13.1 per game (17th in the league) and force 13.5 (11th in NBA play).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kyle Kuzma vs. Donovan Mitchell Advanced Stats

Stat Kyle Kuzma Donovan Mitchell Plus/Minus Per Game -8.9 4.2 Usage Percentage 31.4% 31.4% True Shooting Pct 55.8% 58.3% Total Rebound Pct 10.5% 8.5% Assist Pct 22.0% 25.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.