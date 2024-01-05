Lynchburg, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Lynchburg, Virginia is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Lynchburg, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson Forest High School at E. C. Glass High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Rustburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Rustburg, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson Forest High School at E. C. Glass High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
