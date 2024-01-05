Will Martin Fehervary find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Fehervary stats and insights

In two of 30 games this season, Fehervary has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Hurricanes this season, and has scored one goal.

Fehervary has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 6.5% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Fehervary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Devils 1 0 1 20:21 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 22:35 Away W 4-3 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 2:18 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:11 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:14 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:01 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 23:34 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:15 Away L 4-3 SO

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

