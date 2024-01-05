Martinsville, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Martinsville, Virginia today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Martinsville, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Halifax County High School at Martinsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Martinsville, VA
- Conference: Piedmont
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.